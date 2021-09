FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - It's been a week since the attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 civilians. Two of those service members were stationed in North Carolina — one at Fort Bragg and another at Camp LeJeune.

Two Fayetteville veterans knew something needed to be done to remember and honor the lives lost. Grilley Mitchell, the President of the Cumberland County Veterans Council, said he noticed there hadn't been any event organized in the area, so he called up his friend, Franco Webb, the Chairman of the Military Affairs Council for the Greater Fayetteville Chamber. Together they organized it.