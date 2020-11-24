Chamber Spotlight: Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness

The Download

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Greenville- Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Spotlight highlights local businesses in our community. Meet Dr. David Edwards, and Dr. Shondell Jones, the owners of Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness. They focus on all things rehab and wellness, and individualize treatment to meet your needs. You can get connected with Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness on their website.

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV