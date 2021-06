GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Two Greenville Police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking and action to rescue a woman Thursday morning.

GPD posted on its Instagram page that around 8:30 a.m., two plain-clothed officers -- Justin Lavin and Christopher Santiago -- were traveling in the area of Frog Level Road and Wainwright Road on their way to work when they noticed a vehicle overturned in a ditch and submerged in water.