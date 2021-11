GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you're feeling the spirit of fall, you're planning some tailgating fun or hosting in the comfort of your own home, we've got you covered with everything from savory to sweet. These 10 recipes will spice up your menu your family and friends will love.

1.) Smoky Slow Beef Cooker Tacos - This is perfect for if you're an impatient cook who doesn't like to stand at the stove for a long period of time, especially on game day. Served with lime zest and warm tortillas, this recipe only has a few ingredients that will kick off any conversation and make for a fun night. For this recipe, all you need is tomato sauce, ground cumin, chopped chipotle in adobo, garlic cloves, flank steak, corn tortillas, sour cream and pico de gallo. It can also be served with rice. The cooking time is 5 hours. Click here for more on this.