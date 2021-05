RALEIGH, N.C. – eGourmet Solutions Inc., an online temperature-controlled logistics and supply chain company, will add 40 new jobs in Duplin County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $500,000 to expand and upgrade the current distribution center in Wallace.

“We are delighted with the decision by eGourmet Solutions to expand in our state,” said Cooper. “Companies here already know about our dedicated workforce, quality of life and the great place this is to do business.”