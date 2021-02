Alfonzo and Gwendolyn Jones are grief recovery specialists, marriage counselors, and host of Married People Podcast. Today on the East's Daily Download they discuss the status of marriage and dating during this pandemic, and give some tips on how to get creative with date ideas before Valentine's Day. You can get connected with Gwendolyn and Alfonzo Jones on their website. Tune in later this week for part 2 of Anisa's interview with Mr. and Mrs. Jones.