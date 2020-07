Activities with Bentley: Foster Maddie's Training. The full episode of The East’s Daily Download with this activity aired Monday, July 13th.

Today we will be showing you everything we have been working on with our foster, Maddie! Doubling the number of dogs in a home is never easy, so I wanted to share a few things we’ve done to make this a smooth transition. These past few weeks, I have prioritized 4 things: the place command, boundaries, engagement, and name recognition.