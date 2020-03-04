Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Suffolk Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday
Top Stories
N. Carolina won’t seek death penalty in eye-drop murder case
Homicide investigation underway following fatal shooting in Goldsboro
Suspect wanted after cat shot and killed in Cape Carteret
Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Features
Online Originals
Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
Live Events
The Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Farm Report March 4th, 2020
The Download
Posted:
Mar 4, 2020 / 09:16 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2020 / 09:16 AM CST
Katie Augustine gives us this week’s Farm Report, the latest in agriculture news and more here in Eastern North Carolina!
LKQD Outstream
Trending Stories
Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19
RDU travelers react to 1st coronavirus case in NC
Video
NC IDs first case of COVID-19
Video
Homicide investigation underway following fatal shooting in Goldsboro
Woman charged with intent to kill after Goldsboro stabbing
WNCT-TV