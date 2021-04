Ariana Kraft gives us this week’s Farm Report, the latest in agriculture news and more here in Eastern North Carolina!

We are back at Martin Community College to talk about their Equine Technology program. This week we focus on what their training program has to offer for all skill levels! If you would like more information visit their website at martincc.edu

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW. Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM