Ariana Kraft gives us this week’s Farm Report, the latest in agriculture news and more here in Eastern North Carolina!

We are at Ripe Revival this week to talk about their local Market Meat Boxes. Enjoy a combination of poultry, pork and beef products from a variety of North Carolina farmers and producers. If you would like more information visit their website at riperevivalmarket.com

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW. Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM