Farmer and the Dail is delivering to a town near you!

Farmer and the Dail is a family owned bakery in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Like many businesses, the national pandemic caused them to close the dine in part of their bakery, and adapt to taking only to go orders. Husband and wife Stacy and Zach soon got the idea to make a Facebook post asking if they should start delivering their treats to towns nearby.

The overwhelming response led to deliveries to Greensboro, Wilson, and the next Greenville delivery is Friday, April 10th. The Farmer of the duo, Zachary Bailes says the customers needs, and safety are most important right now.

With the children being home from school, it’s not as easy to come to Snow Hill even if they were to coming for takeout… also I know we are trying to keep people home as much as possible right now. Zachary Bailes

You can learn more about Farmer and the Dail, or place your online orders on their website. You can also reach out to them via Facebook and Instagram @farmerandthedail. The creator of the southern bakery appreciates being able to interact with customers in this new way.