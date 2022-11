In this part 1 episode, “C” highlights the highly anticipated 10-year anniversary show expertly produced by 2021 AFI Camp Lejeune Military Spouse of the Year, and visionary Latoya Scott. FTM Fashion Week Season 10 was hosted by Vivica A. Fox who had us lit while models slayed on the runway! Follow “C” @HeyitsC_TV

