In this episode, “C” chats with the Queen of Color who after experiencing skin complications during her pregnancy, Colleen Johnson-Jones the Queen of Color created a skincare system called Brown Skin Restore System (BSRS) for people dealing with issues with their skin like hyperpigmentation, melasma, and dark spots. Follow @heyitsc_tv

