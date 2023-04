In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” shares Crownie’s Couture & Kynsley Bridal Boutique’s newest arrivals and what’s trending for prom 2023 from sequins to corset tops. Follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!