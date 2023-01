In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter C! chats with Estee Lauder Beauty Brand Rep Angela Dubois who drops beauty gems on skincare and foundation while applying a flawless look on a New Bern Ulta Beauty shopper. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!