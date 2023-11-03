In this episode, “C” tries out skincare products by Sensational Deluxe based in LaGrange, NC. This skincare line by Myecca (My-e-kah) was created after having allergic reactions to using her mother’s “smell goods.” Thereafter, discovering store bought products didn’t agree with her sensitive skin, Myecca wanted to find a product that would allow her to bask in her feminine energy, without harming herself. Sensational Deluxe leaves your skin healthy, supple, and glowing.

