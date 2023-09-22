It’s Sweata Weatha! 🍁

We love a fun shindig! Fashionista “C” had a time at the 4th annual Fashion On Display, a fundraiser for the Greenville Museum of Art. It was a grand evening filled with cocktails & conversations before a hot runway show. It’s time to sip, see, & shop & Fashion Forward into these Fall looks from ENC’s best boutiques and accessory shops.

The Farmer’s Daughter was one of the featured boutiques who WON Best Boutique in Greenville ran by the awesome mother & daughter duo Ashley & Nan Corey.

We are livin, LOVIN, and local!

