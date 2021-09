RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday as healthcare workers continue to struggle with the latest virus surge. Gov. Cooper stressed the importance of more people getting vaccinated.

"Sadly, most all of the COVID deaths that are now occurring are preventable with a safe, easy, free vaccine. I want to thank the millions of North Carolinians who have stepped up to get one. But we need more people to get vaccinated," Gov. Cooper said. "How many more people have to get sick and die because people don’t get this miraculous, God-given, effective and extraordinarily safe vaccine? How many more people will have to witness the painful, cruel death of a loved one to finally see that vaccines are the way out of this?"