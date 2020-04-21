Kate Teal on Supporting Local Businesses from Home

Kate Teal with the Greenville Pitt- County Chamber of Commerce tells us how COVID-19 is impacting local businesses, and how you can support them from home.

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at 7 am on Eastern North Carolina the CW. This week we check in on what the East Daily Download Players are doing while staying safe and following social distancing guidelines.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM