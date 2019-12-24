Kiwanis Santa Project with the Boys and Girls Club

The Kiwanis Santa Project, also known as the Kiwanis Christmas Project, teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to make Christmas come a little early for kids in the East.

That’s what we do. The basis of our club is helping kids… we get to help 125, or 126 kids this year. John Bacon – University City Kiwanis Club

Children involved with five different Pitt County Boys & Girls Club units traveled to the Jack Minges location with hopes to make their Christmas wishes come true.

Dr. Ledyard E. Ross Unit (Ayden)

Grady-White Boats/E.R Lewis Family Unit (Greenville)

Jarvis Unit (Greenville)

Farmville Unit (Farmville)

Jack Minges Unit (Winterville)

Organizers say the event wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers in the community. From receiving the yellow Christmas list, and going shopping, to wrapping gifts, making sure the kids were fed, or showing up on the day of to help children unwrap presents.

It’s huge. We still believe it takes a village to raise a child. So we just try to do our part… I just want to thank the community as a whole… (they) gave their resources to make sure these kids were taken care of. Donyell “DJ” Jones – Chief Operating Officer Boys and Girls Club Coastal Plain

And of course it wouldn’t be Christmas, without a visit from Santa. The perfect end to a day filled with surprises, holiday cheer, and one community coming together for an amazing cause. For more information on the Project visit the University City Kiwanis Club website.