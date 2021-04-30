Mama Monday: Bash’s 1st trip around the sun!

Bash’s First Trip Around the Sun



Today we will be looking at a fun party idea for kids. We used the First Trip Around the Sun theme for Bash since it was his first birthday but any of this can be used for a space themed birthday party for kids of any age!



One of the most fun things we did was a balloon arch.

I ordered the balloons off Amazon and then picked up some fishing line and an electric balloon pump. It ended up being so much fun to put together the archway and the Astronaut. It made for some great pictures as well.



We had a craft station so that kids who stopped by could make their own alien out of their handprint inside of a UFO! This was a lot of fun for the kids and parents. It made for a cool gift to take home.











We did a drop by birthday party to keep everyone safe, so for food we had individual boxes of snacks for both the adults and the kids. I also printed out a cute thank you note from Bash to go on the boxes.



My favorite thing by far were our treats!! I printed out little Astronaut Bash’s and we put them on Moon Pies… such a fun and simple way to make these treats a part of the theme.



Be on the look out for future Mama Mondays so that you can learn how to create your own balloon arch, how we did the alien handprint craft and more!

