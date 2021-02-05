Mama Monday: Butterfly Valentines Day Craft

Mama Monday – Butterfly Valentine Craft



Today we will be making a Valentine with our little ones.

For this project you will need:

Multicolored construction

Paper

Scissors

Glue Stick

1 Pipe Cleaner cut in half

Googley Eyes

Markers

Paint

A kid!



Start off by cutting out two heart shapes in whatever color you like, these will be the wings.



Next cut out one smaller heart and a long oblong shape for the body



Create a face on the small heart with the googley eyes and marker

Write “You make my heart flutter” on the body of the Butterfly



Now you will want to glue it all together! Glue the wings together first then add the body, head and the pipe cleaners to make antenna



Now it’s time to add your little ones hand prints! Remember that butterflies have a mirror image on their wings so you want to use both hands to make it symmetric (we forgot this part!)



Let the paint dry and your valentine is all done!

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM