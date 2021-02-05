Mama Monday: Butterfly Valentines Day Craft

Mama Monday – Butterfly Valentine Craft


Today we will be making a Valentine with our little ones.
For this project you will need:

  • Multicolored construction
  • Paper
  • Scissors 
  • Glue Stick
  • 1 Pipe Cleaner cut in half
  • Googley Eyes 
  • Markers
  • Paint 
  • A kid! 


Start off by cutting out two heart shapes in whatever color you like, these will be the wings.


Next cut out one smaller heart and a long oblong shape for the body


Create a face on the small heart with the googley eyes and marker
Write “You make my heart flutter” on the body of the Butterfly


Now you will want to glue it all together! Glue the wings together first then add the body, head and the pipe cleaners to make antenna

 
Now it’s time to add your little ones hand prints! Remember that butterflies have a mirror image on their wings so you want to use both hands to make it symmetric (we forgot this part!)


Let the paint dry and your valentine is all done!  

