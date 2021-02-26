Mama Monday: Jello Dig

Today we will be doing a jello dig!

This is a fun activity that will keep young kids busy for a while.

You will need:

Large Tupperware container or something similar

2 packs of Jello

Pot to boil water

Measuring cup

Small plastic toys

A table cloth or floor covering

A kid!

Directions:

Place your plastic toys into the Tupperware container

Boil 2 cups of water and stir in Jello packets

Add 2 cups cold water and let sit to cool for a little while

Pour the Jello mixture into the Tupperware container on top of the toys

Place in the refridgerater for 4 hours to let the Jello set

When done place the table cloth down on the floor (this will be messy!)

Put the Jello down and let your little one have at it!

It is so fun to watch them dig out their toys and enjoy exploring.

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM