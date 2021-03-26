Mama Monday: Mirari myphone review

Today we will be taking a look at the Mirari myPhone, an interactive toy phone.

This toy phone features an array of fun buttons with different animals and objects on it.

When you push a button there is a different fun sound bite for each one.

The Mirari myPhone comes with a remote as well, this is fun for both parents and kids. Bash loves pushing the button to make the phone ring!

My favorite thing about this toy phone is that you are able to record a 10 second message.

This was a gift from Bash’s great-grandmother, and it is so special that he gets to hear her sing “their song” to him when he plays with it.



As you can see, Bash loves his Mirari myPhone!

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM