NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -- Craven County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a Greenville man they said is wanted in a recent stabbing.

Deputies responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of U.S. Hwy. 17 North in Vanceboro on Thursday at 9 a.m. They found Jeffery Jackson Jr., 36, with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.