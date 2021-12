MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) -- An Onslow County man was arrested after he was caught with numerous items that had been reported stolen.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office responded on Dec. 9 to Space Place Self Storage about a suspicious man captured on surveillance cameras. When deputies arrived, they confronted a man walking down Chipmunk Lane who matched the description of the suspicious man seen in surveillance footage.