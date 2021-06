MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) -- After being missing for eight days in the Croatan National Forest after going for a walk, Joshua Clauson was found safe after he walked into a neighbor's yard on Ram's Horn Road last Sunday.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told 9OYS that Clauson was transported from Carteret Health Care in Morehead City to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern earlier this week. Clauson is still in stable condition.