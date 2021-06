GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Have you ever wondered why rain and storm clouds appear grey rather than the usual white? It has a lot to do with how our eyes perceive sunlight as it interacts with particles in the atmosphere.

In order for a cloud to form, there must be rising moist air present. When a batch of warm air rises, it moves into cooler air. When this occurs, the particles expand, still containing moisture. As they expand, a basic cloud forms. Clouds grow in height and shape when the cooling continues and ice particles form.