On The Record: Select Ambient Works 85 to 92

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Compute North, which put in an application to build a large-scale processing plant in the Belvoir area of Pitt County earlier this year, has announced it has pulled its application.

The Pitt County Commissioners were scheduled to meet Monday to hold further discussion about the facility. Many Belvoir residents voiced their concerns at the last commissioners meeting about the possible noise the plant would create. Compute North would have had nearly 90 modular data containers, which house computers. Each bin would need more than 10 fans to keep it cool and residents were worried about the sound it would give off.