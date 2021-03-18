Saltwater Grill of Swansboro: Location

Visit the Saltwater Grill for delicious local seafood served with a beautiful waterfront view, located at 99 W Church St, Swansboro, NC 28584. Call Saltwater Grill at 910-326-7300, or visit saltwatergrillswansboro.com.

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW. Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM

