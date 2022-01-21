Southern Surgical Associates | Health Food Store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines are collaborating on a line of baking mixes and frostings inspired by Dolly's southern roots.

"I've always loved to cook. Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what's what in the kitchen... my Mama, my grandmothers, and my aunts were all wonderful bakers," said Parton. "They taught me everything I know, from biscuits and gravy to chocolate cake. Now I am proud to share some of those favorites with all of you."