SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman, previously wanted in a family member's overdose death in southern Shores, has been arrested along with two other people over the weekend.

According to Southern Shores Police, Tahnee Raquel Musick was arrested on Dec. 26. Musick was one of two people charged with the overdose death of Jessica Leigh Musick who died from a drug overdose in 2020.