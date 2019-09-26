Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Nearly half of NC counties in moderate drought, state officials say
Top Stories
Audit questions NC Agriculture Dept. hotel expenses during NC State Fair
Online Originals: Onslow County Health Department to hold a vaping Q+A on Facebook Live
UNC System interim president to keep role for now
City of Greenville will accept food donations to reduce parking fines in October
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
The East’s Daily Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
The East’s Daily Download Air Date Thursday, September 26th
The East's Daily Download
by:
Anisa McClinton
Posted:
Sep 26, 2019 / 10:21 AM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 10:21 AM GMT-0500
Trending Stories
Lenoir County investigators looking for escaped inmate
Federal investigation begins after Nash County deputy finds cash hidden in car at traffic stop
Onslow County authorities release new details on fatal officer-involved shooting
Goldsboro police ask for public’s help to find missing teen boy
Livestream
WNCT-TV