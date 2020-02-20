The East’s Daily Download, Fashion Friday, February 21st

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  122
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bethel Christian Academy Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Carteret Community College Carteret County 3B District Courts Chowan County Government Offices Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Duplin County Schools Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Pediatrics, P.A. Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists Edenton-Chowan Schools Family Foot & Ankle Physicians FMC ECU DIALYSIS GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenhouse Preschool Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Express Care Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Health Care Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Halifax County Government Halifax County Schools Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Jones County Public Schools Joy Junction Christian Child Care Kinston Dialysis Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Lenoir County Transit Liberty Christian Academy Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune New Beginnings Child Care Centers Northampton County Schools Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt County Schools S.M.E.G Family Mental Health Start Right Learning Center Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Town of Atlantic Beach Town of Maysville Town of Richlands Town of River Bend Trinity Christian School Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Windsor Dialysis

The East’s Daily Download, Fashion Friday, February 21st

The Download

by: EDD STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at 7 am on Eastern North Carolina the CW.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV