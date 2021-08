JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- While most of the school systems in Eastern North Carolina have decided to make masks mandatory for students and staff, that won't be the case in Onslow County.

Onslow County Schools voted on Aug. 10 to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year. Just this week, several school systems decided to change their mask mandate requirement from optional to required for all students and staff, including nearby Carteret County.