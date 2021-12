Raleigh, N.C. - The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 16 grant requests to local governments totaling $4,130,000, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday. The requests include commitments to create a total of 718 jobs, 144 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $95 million in private investment.

“Our rural communities are the backbone of our state,” Governor Cooper said. "The effects of the pandemic have been profound, but our people are resilient and these grants will stimulate economic growth through building reuse and other infrastructure."