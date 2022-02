SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) -- The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into a robbery of a Sneads Ferry business that resulted in a multi-county chase before the suspects died in a crash.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office responded at around 4:30 a.m. to an armed robbery call at the Speedway at the intersection of NC Hwy 172 and NC Hwy 210 in Sneads Ferry, on Saturday. The clerk said two white men entered and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspects tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe.