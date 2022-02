WILMINGTON, N.C. – Howard Jones, 50, of Craven County was sentenced Thursday to 188 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, other evidence and information presented in court, on June 15, 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Jones as he traveled back from Chicago. A K-9 alerted on the car and $15,000 was located. On June 24, 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department made a controlled purchase of an ounce of heroin from Jones at the Kensington Park Apartments in New Bern. On June 25, 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, and North Carolina SBI assisted by ATF served a search warrant at the same apartment. Law enforcement found a secret compartment in the kitchen which contained a loaded stolen handgun, digital scales and 7 ounces of heroin. They also found $16,000 and a key to a safe deposit box in Georgia in the apartment. Jones was arrested at the scene. On July 1, 2020, Jones called a family member from jail and advised them to get a key and attempt to retrieve money for him. Law enforcement went to the bank and seized $10,000 before they could arrive.