UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: Authorities say two people are dead -- including a former chief of police for the Lynchburg Police Department -- after a shooting took place near Perrymont Elementary School Thursday morning.

The department says officers responded to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive after receiving a call from the residence about a shooting at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman, both from Lynchburg, who had been shot moments earlier.