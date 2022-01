JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- With the possibility of icy roads this weekend, a local emergency services director says to prepare now.

Emergency Services Director of Onslow county, Norman Bryson, said Thursday to give yourself extra time if you plan to go anywhere this weekend. That way, you can avoid speeding and take your time on the roads. He said in the event you do start to slide on the roads, turn your wheel in the direction you're sliding to help catch traction.