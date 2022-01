GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina begins its indoor season this weekend, heading to the University of South Carolina for the Carolina Challenge. The two-day meet (Jan. 21-22) will take place inside the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex.

"Both teams are extremely excited to compete at our first indoor meet of the 2022 season,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “As crazy as this sounds, our entire team has not competed as a full unit in an indoor meet in almost 2 years. With that being said, the expectations remain the same. I fully expect the kids to come out and compete with a lot of passion and excitement.”