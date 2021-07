GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Medical professionals say there is an increase in urgency for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the new, and highly contagious Delta variant makes its way across the country.

The CDC reports the variant now accounts for 1 in every 5 new COVID cases, nearly doubling over the past couple of weeks. Experts are worried the new strain will become the dominant variant in the United States.