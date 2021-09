GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- A three-month investigation into illegal drugs in Pitt County led to the arrest of two people on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with K-9 Units from the Patrol Division executed a traffic stop on a vehicle on N.C. Hwy. 11 South near Jolly Road. During a search of the vehicle, detectives seized almost 28 grams of heroin.