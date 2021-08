(Pitt County, NC) — The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) announces Pitt County is among the top ten winners of the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey, placing fifth in the county’s population category.

“The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration, and shared services; enhance cybersecurity, and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.” (Center for Digital Government, 2021)