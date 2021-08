WILMINGTON, N.C. (NCACC) -- The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) swore in its new President, Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams, during the NCACC’s 114th Annual Conference.

Commissioners also elected Tracey Johnson, Washington County Commissioner, President-Elect, Johnnie Carswell, Chair of the Burke County Commissioners as First Vice President, and Tare “T” Davis, Chair of the Warren County Board of Commissioners as the Association’s next Second Vice President. Ronnie Smith, Martin County Commissioner, will serve as Past President. North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge and Brunswick County native, Fred Gore, administered the oath of office.