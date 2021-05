TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) -- Playing for a state title can be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. But for one athlete at Tarboro High School, he got two opportunities within a week of each other to reel in some hardware.

“It’s just kind of special because I have never really heard of anybody else being able to do that,” said Layton Dupree, a Tarboro football and golf standout.