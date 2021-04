GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - Starting today masks are no longer required to be worn outdoors in North Carolina. It’s all part of Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 209. It also increases the number of people who can gather indoors to one hundred and two hundred people can gather outdoors.

There is still a big push from state officials and health experts for people to get vaccinated. Every adult in North Carolina has the opportunity to get the vaccine at no cost. State health director Mandy Cohen says once at least two thirds of adults are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, we could see more restrictions being lifted.