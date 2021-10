BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) -- Students and staff who attend schools in the Carteret County Public Schools system will have the option not to wear a face mask starting Monday.

School officials announced Friday that after news from the Carteret County Health Department that the coronavirus positivity rate is down to 4.6%. The Carteret County Public Schools Board of Education passed a motion on Sept. 23 that the school system would make masks optional for students, staff and visitors based on the county's positivity rate.