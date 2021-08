MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) -- Residents in Morehead City are encouraged to complete a survey to help officials pick their next police chief.

Current Chief Bernette Morris, who has been with the Morehead City Police Department since 1995, is retiring in November. On a post to its Facebook page, officials are asking citizens to fill out the survey so they can get a better understanding of what the city wants in regards to making its next hire.