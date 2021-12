GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- There was a lot of excitement when the Jolly Roger student living complex opened on August 10th of 2021.

Just in time for ECU's fall semester, residents were excited to move into the newly built apartment complex located on the corner of Charles Boulevard and 14th Street. The seven-story, 804-bedroom complex looks like a dream, featuring a rooftop pool, two-story gym, 55-inch televisions in every room and more.